Texas DPS seizes over 230 lbs of narcotics during traffic stop

AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 224 pounds of PCP and 11 pounds of cocaine Tuesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Dodge Caravan traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.

224 lbs of PCP and 11 lbs of Cocaine

A DPS canine unit arrived on the scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered PCP inside multiple containers and cocaine inside five plastic-wrapped packages.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver identified as Mark Herbert Jr., 36, and passenger Derick Campbell, 34, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Herbert and Campbell were arrested and transported to the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from California to Newark, New Jersey.