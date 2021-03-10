Texas DSHS to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those over age 50

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday people 50 years of age and older will be eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 beginning March 15.

Texans over age 65 have been eligible to be vaccinated since Phase 1B began in December.

Adding those between age 50 and 64 on March 15 will move Texas into Phase 1C of Texas’ COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation.

More than 93 percent of the Texas fatalities directly caused by the coronavirus have been in people 50 and older, with those ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20 percent of all fatalities.

By including this next most vulnerable group, Texas will continue to reduce the number of people who are hospitalized and die from the disease.

More than half of all Texas seniors have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and 30 percent are now fully vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Texas hospitals has fallen by two-thirds from its peak in mid-January.

There are about 5 million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64; more than 1 million of them are already vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

The DSHS opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all school staff members and child care workers in the state of Texas.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A and 1B, will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list.