Texas Family Initiative breaks ground on new child care facility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few weeks ago, Texas Family Initiative purchased a 1,600 square foot child care facility and after Friday’s groundbreaking, they are ready to get to work.

The facility will serve high needs youth in and out of home care in DFPS region and they plan on using the next nine months getting the building in tip-top shape and open its doors in 2022.

Texas Family Initiative Senior Administrator Angela Nowell said they’ve already been brainstorming and making moves in the few weeks time they’ve had the building.

“Every time a project comes up where I can help create a facility where they can live 30 minutes away, five minutes away, still go to the same school or school district and see their family. That’s why I volunteered. Nobody said, ‘Angela, you have to start this in Wichita Falls.’ We’re a big company, we have over 1,000 employees. There is another Angela who could’ve done this but I am doing this because I just want kids to be able to see their mom,” Nowell said.

There was a guided tour after the groundbreaking to show the work that still needs to be done in the facility but also, to showcase their plans for their big empty rooms.