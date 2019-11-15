Texas Flood: A tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughn

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tommy Katona and Texas Flood have become one of the premier blues bands in all of North Texas.

Evolving from the original tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood pays tribute to the legends as well as the future of the blues through their own music and style.

With an in-your-face show and raw high energy playing, Tommy Katona takes the listener on a journey through the blues.

When: Sat. Nov. 16

Time: 9:30 pm

Location: Iron horse pub

Tickets: $12 for 21+ or pay at the door

Table reservations: 940-767-9488 between 12 noon and 8 pm (no charge for reservations with a ticket purchase)

