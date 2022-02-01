WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas ranked near the bottom in every category of the American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco Control, which evaluates how each state in the U.S. responds to limiting smoking in a variety of categories.

From prevention laws to funding for state programs, Texas received failing grades throughout each of the five categories.

“It’s much easier for them to push a button or call and say well I’ve changed my mind I don’t want to do this, but when they walk in that door, they’re there and we as health educators we love to interact with people so this has been a particularly hard time for us,” William Carter with the Wichita County Public Health District said

Since some funding for the programs the health district offered has dried up, they want to continue these programs when they’re able to meet back in person.

This is something Midwestern State University Respiratory Care is ready to do by offering the Freedom From Smoking classes, beginning February 22nd through April 12th.

“So with this, it’s just really informal, I want to have a lot of fun with it and I would like individuals to know this is not judgemental we’re not here to beat you over the had and tell you that this is a bad habit,” Assistant Professor of Respiratory Care Jessica Fino said.

And it’s gaining interest from residents already, like Keith Terrell, whose wife tagged him on our Facebook post and has plenty of reasons to quit.

“Being a tennis player and being a father to six children, mainly for the family side of it, I really want to get healthy for them, especially with a newborn,” Keith Terrell

That’s exactly what assistant professor of respiratory care Jessica Fino is hoping to do, help anyone quit, in any way they can.

“I had an individual who wanted to purchase a boat, his wife told him he could have a boat if he quit smoking, and so we worked towards that and he did, he got it,” Fino said. “That’s always really exciting, seeing people reach not only their health goals but their personal goals, kind of setting their own incentives to quit.”

While going over the health benefits, from lung to heart improvements and so much more for years to come.

“My goal is to stop completely, I’ve always had that mindset if you’re going to do something, do it 100-percent, don’t give it anything less,” Terrell said. “I mean I want to be around when my children get older and I want to be around with my wife so we can grow old together.”

The last day to sign up for the Freedom From Smoking class is February 10. Click here to sign up.