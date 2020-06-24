Texas giving free face masks to all who undergo state COVID-19 testing

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Every Texan who undergoes COVID-19 testing at a state-run mobile testing site will receive free face masks to help slow the spread of the virus.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Texas Military Department, will begin distributing the 3-ply surgical masks Thursday.

Each person who receives a COVID-19 test will get four masks to take home.

“Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of COVID-19,” said Abbott. “This program helps ensure that Texans have the resources they need to effectively mitigate the spread of this virus and keep themselves and their communities safe. I continue to urge all Texans to do their part by taking necessary precautions that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state.”

Texans can find a testing site near them by visiting TDEM’s COVID-19 Test Collection Site map.

As of Tuesday, Texas reported 120,370 cases of COVID-19 with 2,220 deaths and 70,714 estimated recoveries. The state also is reporting 4,092 hospitalizations.