Texas GOP nominates State Sen. Pat Fallon for Congressional District 4

The Texas GOP has nominated State Senator Pat Fallon to be on the Republican ballot representing the 4th Congressional District.

Fallon needed 73 votes to win a nomination and received 82-vote majority. There were 12 nominees in total.

The 4th Congressional District Seat became vacant when Rep. John Ratcliffe became President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Fallon’s state senate district lies within the 4th Congressional District which sprawls across north and northeast Texas north of the Metroplex and takes in Collin and Denton counties.

