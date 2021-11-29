Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be making a campaign stop in Wichita Falls.

O’Rourke will be in town on Sunday, December 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. but it is unclear where the meet and greet will be held at the time of publication.

O’Rourke announced his candidacy earlier this month in a two-minute video tweeting, ‘together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas.’

O’Rourke was in Wichita Falls in June walking the streets, discussing voting rights, and signing people up to vote.

In 2018, O’Rourke lost to Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate race, coming within a two percentage point. Then in March 2019, he jumped in the Democratic presidential primary before suspending his campaign months later.

To sign up for the meet and greet click here.