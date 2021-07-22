Texas gubernatorial candidate to hold meet and greet in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A candidate vying for the governor’s seat is hosting a meet and greet in Wichita Falls Thursday evening.

A meet and greet with gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, and last until 7 p.m. at The Forum, located on Speedway Avenue.

You can RSVP for the event by email or calling (214) 300-5271.

Huffines announced in May he would run for governor.

Huffines is a fifth-generation Texan, a self-made businessman, and has earned a reputation in Austin for being one of the most fearless and conservative lawmakers in the state.

Huffines served as Dallas County’s Senate District 16 state senator until 2019.

Huffines is recognized for authoring legislation uncovering the largest government corruption scandal in Texas history.

During his time in office, Huffines also authored legislation supporting term limits, pro-life measures, constitutional carry, and school choice.

Visit Huffines’ campaign website for more info.