Texas Hemp Growers members host hemp master class

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Texas Hemp Growers stopped in Texoma Saturday as a part of their mast class tour.

The tour follows after the US government approved guidelines submitted by the Texas Department of Agriculture to allow Texans to grow hemp in the state.

The state submitted the rules to the United States Department of Agriculture in December. Back in June Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 allows growing industrial hemp. It also legalizes hemp-derived products like CBD oil.

Texas Hemp Growers President Zachary Maxwell said with hemp being now legal it is essential to have this class.

“There’s a lot of red tape that a farmer has to know about to make sure they are within the boundaries of the law because there’s penalty for not being within that law,” Maxwell said. “Even just going through compliance and licensing is so valuable in these classes.”

The group will be in Tyler on Feb. 15 followed by Abilene on Feb. 29.