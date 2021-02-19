Texas HHSC receives federal approval for SNAP benefit replacements due to winter Storm

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1.

“I thank our federal partners for swiftly approving SNAP benefit replacements for food lost or destroyed in the wake of this winter weather disaster,” Governor Abbott said. “This support is essential to help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in these challenging times.”

“Texas is committed to helping SNAP clients throughout the state replace food lost from the winter storm,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner Wayne Salter said.

SNAP recipients who have had food lost or destroyed due to the storm need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments that were provided in response to COVID-19.

SNAP clients are encouraged to stay home and request their replacement food benefits by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option two.

Recipients can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) on the HHSC website.

To limit exposure to COVID-19, recipients are encouraged to mail or fax the completed form to HHSC instead of visiting their local offices.

Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839. For more information, click here.