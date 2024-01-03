WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since 2018, Vernon College has seen a decrease of nearly 800 students, which has led to a decrease in state funds and a loss of revenue of almost $1 million over the same time.

But, House Bill 8 has changed the way Texas community colleges receive state funds.

“It was transformative,” Vernon College President Dr. Dusty Johnston said.

During the 88th Legislative Session, bipartisan support passed House Bill 8, changing enrollment as the metric community colleges receive state funds to instead be performance-based.

“In other words, if enrollment went up, you got a lot more money. Enrollment went down. You lost money,” Johnston said. “This is more flexible in that, and each year we will get an amount of funding based upon those metrics of how we created success.”

Based on HB-8, Vernon College saw exponential growth in the budget. State funds grew 43.5 percent, from just over $5.7 million to over $8.2 million in state funds.

Money, Johnston said, that will create more success for students to graduate or earn a certificate for in-demand jobs.

“That’s over $2 million that we wouldn’t have gotten had we now got to a new model of funding. It helped us in really focusing on students and getting them in and meeting with them with the whole concept of getting them out,” Johnston said.

Two other pillars include students transferring to four-year universities and high school students who are enrolled in dual credit classes.

Funds also help students with tutoring services, transportation and childcare help.

“You’re creating that student success, you’re creating that retention, you’re creating that completion, you’re creating that timely completion,” Johnston said. “Then, you’re going to get rewarded by the new funding model.”

As the state and Vernon College work to set students up for success.

In addition to being measured off dual credit classes, Financial Aid for Swift Transfer, or FAST program, fund dual credit classes are now offered for economically disadvantaged students at no cost to them.