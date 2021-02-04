Texas House District 68 special runoff election set for Feb. 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott has set the date for the Texas House District 68 special runoff election.

Craig Carter and David Spiller will go head-to-head for the Texas House District 68 seat on Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to a new proclamation from Gov. Abbott.

In the Jan. 23 election, Spiller received 43.4% of the vote and Carter received 17.8% of the vote.

Even though Spiller received more votes than Carter, he did not receive the necessary majority to win, resulting in a runoff.