Texas House District 68 special runoff election set for Feb. 23

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott has set the date for the Texas House District 68 special runoff election.

Craig Carter and David Spiller will go head-to-head for the Texas House District 68 seat on Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to a new proclamation from Gov. Abbott.

In the Jan. 23 election, Spiller received 43.4% of the vote and Carter received 17.8% of the vote.

Even though Spiller received more votes than Carter, he did not receive the necessary majority to win, resulting in a runoff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News