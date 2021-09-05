Texas law enforcement increases patrols over Labor Day weekend to stop drunk drivers

AUSTIN (TxDOT PRESS RELEASE) — As part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” drunk driving prevention campaign, law enforcement agencies across Texas will increase Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) patrols over the Labor Day weekend to identify and stop impaired drivers.

TxDOT’s campaign aims to decrease crashes and save lives by reminding drivers how one bad choice —the decision to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol— can have far-reaching consequences.

Drunk driving crashes are 100 percent preventable. Choosing to find a sober ride home as part of their holiday weekend ensures drivers won’t do something they will regret the next day.

The increased enforcement began Friday, Sept. 3, and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021.

Unfortunately, impaired driving tends to increase over holiday weekends. That’s why, this Labor Day holiday, TxDOT and statewide law enforcement urge drivers to choose a sober ride home if they plan to drink.

Last year there were 963 DUI-alcohol related fatalities. That means, on average, a person in Texas dies every nine hours and six minutes as a result of a traffic crash involving alcohol.

”Drinking and driving can lead to tragic consequences that are 100% preventable,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “These consequences involve individuals who made the unfortunate decision to drink and drive along with many innocent victims of those decisions. This is why it is critical to always plan ahead for a sober ride through a designated driver, taxi, ride-share app or simply by staying where you are. Drinking and driving do not mix.”

During last year’s Labor Day weekend in Texas, there were 313 crashes involving drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 12 people and seriously injured another 31.

Driving under the influence of alcohol not only risks death or serious injuries, but it can also be costly.

Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. Instead of getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking, here are some other options:

Designate a sober driver.

Contact a cab or ride-share service.

Use mass transit.

Spend the night.

“Drive Sober. No Regrets.” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.