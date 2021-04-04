Texas legislature mulls over casinos as Native American tribes expand casinos in Oklahoma

CACHE (KFDX/KJTL) — For our casino goers, Comanche Nation is opening another casino, this one in Cache, Oklahoma.

For years, Texoma residents have had to go to Comanche Red River Casino and other casinos in Southwest Oklahoma to cash out. While Texas lawmakers are working to make casinos legal in their state, Native American tribes in Oklahoma are expanding their casino empire. Last month Texas legislators filed a bill to bring gambling casinos to the Lonestar State.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has gone on record saying it could be a long time before that happens. Texans like Gary and Darla Cloud often go to casinos like Comanche or other nearby states for casinos and say it would be nice to have some in-state.

“There’s actually a casino in Texas. It’s in Eagle Pass, it’s called Lucky Eagle,” Gary Cloud said. “People flock to that thing. It’s a huge casino. To me, that’s just evidence that people in Texas will support it.”

To further its roster of casinos, Comanche Nation Entertainment officials had its official groundbreaking of their new location in Cache.

“It is long anticipated. It’s been in the works for a really long time,” Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah said. “Cache has so much rich tradition with the Comanche Nation and the Comanche Tribe. Our people were here way before the state became a state.”

The location is a few miles away from the tribe’s last appointed chief Quanah Parker and there will be a courtyard in his honor in the new casino.

“He was a really important innovative leader that we want to recognize. His original homestead and this is where he lived, this is where he built his home,” Tahdooahnippah said.

Tahdooanippah also says money from the casinos impacts the tribe and surrounding communities. The Clouds say if casinos were in Texas, that income could help them the state as well.

“We would like casinos in Texas. I think we’re losing revenue because of it,” Darla Cloud said.

We live in Lubbock. We’re close to New Mexico, there’s a lot of money going to New Mexico. Maybe I’m a little selfish thinking maybe we should keep some money to ourselves,” Gary Cloud said.

Until the day comes that Texas legalizes casinos, Comanche officials say they are excited to add Cache to their family of casino locations.

“2020 was a rough year for everybody, so we look forward to rebirth and renewal,” Tahdooanippah said.

Officials say they look to open the casino by New Year’s.