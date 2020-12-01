Texas Lottery reminds players to gift responsibly this holiday season

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — With the holiday gift-giving season underway, the Texas Lottery is reminding consumers that lottery tickets should not be given to children.

For the 12th year, the Texas Lottery is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and McGill University’s International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors to raise awareness of the risks of underage lottery play by reminding lottery consumers to “Gift Responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play.”

In Texas, players must be at least 18 years of age to purchase lottery tickets and retailers are not authorized to redeem tickets for anyone under the age of 18.

“While lottery products are a popular gift during the holiday season and throughout the year, they are not an appropriate gift for children,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery said. “We are proud to once again join organizations around the world supporting NCPG and McGill University’s 2020 responsible gambling campaign to encourage adults to gift responsibly this holiday season.”

Throughout the holiday season, the “Gift Responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play” message will be featured on the Texas Lottery’s social media accounts, website, retailer newsletter and in-store electronic messaging.

Educational messages regarding the risks of underage gambling will be sent to retailers and employees throughout December.

