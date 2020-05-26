Texas Lottery to reopen claim centers

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Lottery Commission announced Tuesday they are preparing to reopen claim centers on an appointment-only basis to prize claimants beginning on Monday, June 1.

The agency has issued instructions for requesting an appointment and details on health and safety precautions that will be in place.

Players who wish to claim a lottery prize at a claim center must request an appointment online or by calling (800) 375-6886.

Prize claimants will be required to provide their full name, phone number and preferred claim center location at which to complete their price claim process.

Walk-in claims will not be accepted and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.

The claim centers will operate under this method for an undetermined period of time and until further notice.

See the full press release below for more information: