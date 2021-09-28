Wichita Falls teen arrested for murder in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen has been arrested in connection to the September 24 shooting death of 18-year-old Cory Bustamante in Altus.

Jason Amador, 18 of Wichita Falls, is being held at the Jackson County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

According to Altus Police Department Chief Tim Murphy, Amador and Bustamante drove from Texas to Altus, Oklahoma to meet a third man, who has yet to be positively identified.

Authorities responded to a call for shots being fired in the 700 block of Chris Street in Altus, Oklahoma on Thursday, September 23, shortly after 7:00 p.m.

After the shooting, the car Bustamante was driving sped away and struck a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the 600 block of Chris Street.

The vehicle finally came to rest after colliding with another vehicle parked near the intersection of Chris and Blain Street.

Murphy said police believe Amador was the passenger of the car in which Bustamante was killed.

Authorities said after the shooting, Amador exited the vehicle and ran from the scene, which was reported by witnesses.

Murphy said the police are continuing their investigation and are actively searching for the unidentified third suspect, whom they believe to be responsible for Bustamante’s death.

Anyone who might have information on this homicide to contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477).

Murphy said if the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Bustamante’s death, you could be eligible for a substantial reward.