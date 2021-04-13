Texas Master Naturalist chapter gearing up for nature challenge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Rolling Plains Chapter of Texas Master Naturalist is conducting a practice BioBlitz event for the City Nature Challenge 2021.

The practice event will take place at Lake Wichita Park in the pavilion area on Saturday, April 24 at 3 p.m.

Members will be there to show the public how they can use the inaturalist platform to contribute to citizen science by taking photos of plants and animals in the area.

This practice will be to get our area ready for the City Nature Challenge from April 30 to May 3.

This is the first year that the Wichita Falls region will be participating in this global event.

You can fin out more about the City Nature Challenge on their website.