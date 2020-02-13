Texas Master Naturalist visit Fain Elementary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Elementary students in the Wichita Falls Independent School District might have a better understanding of how pollination works and how the earth rejuvenates itself.

The Rolling Plains chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists was at Fain Elementary today to demonstrate why pollinators are so important.

“The natural resources of Texas are precious to us and we want to make sure they stay around for future generations and that our kids, our grandkids, our great-grandkids will still have the things we had to enjoy out in nature,” master naturalist Lynn Seman said.

Fain Elementary teacher Rachel Breaux is excited about how the kids can apply this later.

“It gives them a point in their school year where they can think back and while they’re having fun they are actually learning and taking things from that presentation and applying it not only in the classroom but on their own life in general,” Breaux said.

“I can tell my mom and cousins, ‘hey, instead of pulling your flowers or like doing bad stuff to the environment, maybe consider there are pollinators out there, and they really help our earth,'” fifth-grader Micheal Johnson.

Other students, like fifth-grader Codi Byrd, were happy to get hands-on learning.

“Honestly like sitting in class learning about it is kind of tiring but standing up there and like in front of a crowd is really fun,” Byrd said.

Overall master naturalists enjoy presentations like these as much as the students

“I love it all,” Seman said.

Although people have to be 18-years-old to join master naturalists, younger students can get involved in the master naturalist junior program now and learn more about preserving their future.

Texas Master Naturalists have 48 chapters and 12,800 volunteers across the state of Texas. The Rolling Plains chapter’s next event will be their monthly nature hike on Feb. 29 at the Wichita Bluff nature trail.