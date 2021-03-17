Texas National Guard administer COVID-19 vaccine to MOW clients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With help from the Texas National Guard, homebound seniors who are apart of a home health agency started receiving vaccinations Wednesday.

Each week 20 Meals on Wheels clients will get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The guards brought their own vaccines and supplies and representatives from Meals on Wheels took them on different routes.

If a homebound senior is not a part of a home health agency or Meals on Wheels, they can contact the health district to get on the list.

Vaccines are also provided for staff and volunteers.