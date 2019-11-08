Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Because of his actions that day, President Donald Trump upgraded Williams’ Silver Star Medal to the Medal of Honor.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas native who just received the nation’s highest combat award for valor in action, the Medal of Honor visited Fort Sill Thursday.

Green Beret Master Sgt. Matthew Williams saved four wounded team members in 2008 during a joint US-Afghan raid to kill or capture a terrorist leader.

On April 6, 2008, in Shok Valley Afghanistan, Operational Detachment Alpha 3336 set out for the raid.

Williams served as a weapons sergeant and a hero when all didn’t go as planned.

“We didn’t really have the time to think about what’s happening, what’s going on and how bad it is or anything like that, we focused on getting every one of our guys out of there, when we ended up taking four casualties our mission changed drastically and it became a situation of fighting for your brothers and fighting for one another,” Williams said.

Soon after the 3rd Special Forces Group got off the aircraft, many were pinned down by enemy gunfire.

Williams risked his own life to save four critically wounded team members.

“The things that all the guys there that day did, by no means is it my actions alone, everybody that day came together, we fought as a team and worked together and that’s really the reason that I’m standing here today,” Williams said.

Because of his actions that day, President Donald Trump upgraded Williams’ Silver Star Medal to the Medal of Honor.

“Getting the medal and kind of being the center of attention was overwhelming but I’m honored to have the opportunity to at least get our story out and make it known,” Williams said.

Williams is making a stop at Fort Sill during a tour to share his experiences in the military.

“It’s super humbling to have the opportunity to speak with young kids and just talk about my experiences and what I’ve learned and what the Army’s taught me and what the Army has available to teach the youth of today,” Williams said.

Williams lived to tell the story, a story that was all too real that April day. Williams is based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

He and his wife are from Boerne, Texas and he said he looks forward to getting back to Texas as soon as possible.

