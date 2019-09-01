1  of  2
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Texas officials respond to Odessa, Midland mass shooting

Midland (KFDX/KJTL) — After the fatal shooting in Midland and Odessa killed five people and injured 21 others, Texas state officials made public statements Saturday night.

Gov. Greg Abbott stated he and his wife are “heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack.”

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

Sen. Ted Cruz said he is thankful for the law enforcement officers who “heroically risked their lives and acted swiftly to stop the shooter and save others. He said he is “heartbroken by this heinous attack.”

“Their courage helped prevent even more senseless deaths, and we honor their tireless commitment to protecting us all,” Cruz stated.

