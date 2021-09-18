Texas-Oklahoma Fair ends tonight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you haven’t made it out to the Texas-Oklahoma fair, you still have time to do so.

The fair wraps up it’s five-day-long stay at the MPEC tonight at 10 p.m. You can take your family and friends out to enjoy rides, an antique car show and much more.

Tom Cale, Fair Chair of the 2021 Texas-Oklahoma Founder Lions Club Fair, said the turnout at this year’s fair has been great.

“We are so excited to put this on for 2021; we have had record attendance,” Cale said. “I’ve been here in the club almost twenty years, and this is by far the best year we’ve ever had.”

The Texas-Oklahoma Festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, But the return this year has drawn a crowd.