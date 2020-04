WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in six decades, the Texas Oklahoma Junior GolfTournament will not take place.

The TO was scheduled to be played June 22 through June 24 at the Champions Course at Weeks Park and Wichita Falls Country Club.

But due to COVID-19, the tournament has been canceled.

Organizers said to keep your clubs ready for the tournaments return in 2021.