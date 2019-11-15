Texas parole board recommends delaying Rodney Reed execution

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas. Supporters for Reed, who’s facing lethal injection in less than two weeks for a murder he says he didn’t commit, are mounting a final push in the courts and on social media to stop his execution, which is being called into question by lawmakers, pastors, celebrities and the European Union. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is recommending delaying the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence in his case.

The parole board on Friday unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.

The board’s decision now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Since taking office in 2015, Abbott has halted only one imminent execution.

The 51-year-old Reed is set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites near Bastrop in Central Texas.

Reed’s death sentence in 1998 came 10- years after a Hirschi High School classmate of Reed’s said she was raped by him as well.

That former classmate was the very first witness to take the stand for the prosecution in the sentencing phase of Reed’s 1998 capital murder trial in Bastrop.

At least five other women also took the stand saying he brutally raped them as well.

One was just 12-years-old at the time when she said it happened right after the rape of his classmate.

Another happened right after the murder before Reed was charged.

In 1991, a Wichita County jury found Reed innocent of her rape.

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution have garnered support from lawmakers and celebrities.

Since Texas resumed executions in 1982, only three death row inmates have had their sentences commuted to life in prison within days of their scheduled executions.