Texas patient tests positive for the Coronavirus at Lackland AFB

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – A patient in Texas that has been quarantined in San Antonio has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to our sister station NBC5.

The patient arrived on a plane with a group of Americans that were evacuated from China just six days ago and were being held on JBSA-Lackland Base.

“All people who lived or traveled in Hubei Province, China, are considered at high risk of having been exposed to this virus and are subject to a temporary 14-day quarantine upon entry into the United States,” the CDC said in a statement. “This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland who had symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby.”

It is unknown where the patient who has tested positive is from and their identity has not been released.

To read more click here.