1  of  2
Breaking News
Iowa Park graduate charged with killing roommate Texas patient tests positive for the Coronavirus at Lackland AFB

Texas patient tests positive for the Coronavirus at Lackland AFB

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – A patient in Texas that has been quarantined in San Antonio has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to our sister station NBC5.

The patient arrived on a plane with a group of Americans that were evacuated from China just six days ago and were being held on JBSA-Lackland Base.

“All people who lived or traveled in Hubei Province, China, are considered at high risk of having been exposed to this virus and are subject to a temporary 14-day quarantine upon entry into the United States,” the CDC said in a statement. “This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland who had symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby.”

It is unknown where the patient who has tested positive is from and their identity has not been released.

To read more click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News