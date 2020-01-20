Texas Pit Crew in desperate need of fosters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most people have heard the phrase “adopt don’t shop,” but right now one local nonprofit is in dire need of fosters.

Texas Pit Crew is only able to have dogs to adopt because of these fosters.

Someone in Oklahoma brought Quill who was dumped on the side of the road, to a local vet.

Quill’s name is not random. She’s been through a lot in her short life.

“She was found with a face full of porcupine quills, she also had some puncture wounds on her forearms,” Texas Pit Crew foster Amber Huskonen.

She was also underweight.

That’s where Huskonen comes in.

“We’re trying to find her a place to rest her head every night,” Huskonen said.

Finding these dogs a home is Texas Pit Crew’s goal and right now they’re in desperate need.

“It is extremely overcrowded right now out there in the streets,” Texas Pit Crew member Kelly Bryan. “We do not have a facility, we work out of foster homes so it is very essential we have fosters in order to save our dogs.”

If these dogs from animal services or those roaming the streets aren’t fostered, they’re at risk of being euthanized.

“Now I can go save another life, it’s so rewarding, it’s almost addicting, you just wanna get another one, and another one and another one,” Huskonen said.

No worries if fosters fall in love with their foster pup, you can always adopt.

“I’ve done it,” Bryan said.

The nonprofit also educates foster families.

“Here in Wichita Falls you can literally drive down the street and see stray animals around,” Huskonen said. “I didn’t know that it was like that until I moved here to this community and saw what it can do to not spay and neuter.”

Not only is it rewarding for Huskonen, but through fostering, she’s helped place almost 10 dogs in 7 months and Quill, well, she’s next.

These dogs are temper tested before fostering.

Therefore interested fosters will know how the dog is around children and other pets.

Texas Pit Crew takes care of all costs, whether it’s medical, food or simply toys.

Find information on how to foster here.