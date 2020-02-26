Texas plumbers look to save plumbing board

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local plumbers are expressing their concerns about potential disaster if unqualified and unlicensed plumbers are able to work professionally soon.

During a meeting on Tuesday, plumbers around Texoma voiced their issues if the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners is eliminated.

Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order back in June to extend the life of the plumbing board until May 2021.

But those, like Regional Manager of IAPMO John Mata, said the public does not realize the skill set needed to carry out these jobs.

“We know that the skillset and the training we go through, and the amount of hours we go through to acquire a plumbing license, which is 8,000 minimum hours we have to do of training, so it’s very important to us, that way we protect and ensure the safety of every citizen in the state of Texas,” Mata said.

They said some problems that potentially arise if the board is eliminated are uncertified plumbers coming in and putting your home and community in danger.

The owner of Pete Johnson Plumbing, Pete Johnson, liked seeing the amount of plumbers in attendance, but says all the support isn’t for them.

“It’s good to see that support but the support is for the public of the public. For the health and safety of the people and this is what it’s all about,” Johnson said.

The Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners was estbalished all the way back in 1947. That was ten years after the New London school explosion in New London, Texas leaving around 300 teachers and students dead due to a gas leak.

Plumbers at the meeting emphasized this is why the board exists and it shouldn’t take another disaster for the board to be saved.