Texas Ranch Roundup brings together ranchers for a good cause

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Ranch Roundup kicked off Friday at the Kay Yeager Collesium after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19.

“We did not have the Ranch Roundup in 2020 because of COVID so we’ve actually missed a year. 2020 should’ve been the 40th anniversary so we’re having that this year. We’re just glad to be able to celebrate. It’s nice to see our friends again,” Director of Marketing and Development of North Texas Rehab Sandra Ross said.

“Oh, it’s fun. You get to see all the cowboys you don’t see during the year. On a team or not on a team, it doesn’t matter. They all get together and visit and have a good time here,” Jason Pelham, Spade Ranches said.

Since 1981, the Texas Ranch Roundup has raised money for organizations like North Texas Rehab Center, West Texas Rehab Center and West Texas Boys Ranch. Over the 40 years, officials say almost 4 million has been raised for these organizations.

“It was the brain of Anheuser-Busch Group and the North Texas Rehab to start this process and so it’s been a wonderful relationship for all these years,” Ross said.

Plenty of people come to see the cowboy way of life and ranchers get to network with each other.

“They can come and see a little bit of everything just like all the booths, all the different things they’re selling. It’s not cowboy stuff. There’s a lot of western stuff but there’s something for everybody. They get to the rodeo, they can watch something new if they haven’t seen those before,” Pelham said.

“You’re talking about cattle prices or mesquite treatments or whatever. It’s a good think tank for talking to somebody who’s done something you haven’t in the industry of ranching,” Rank Cogdell, Tule Ranch said.

Life on the ranch can be hard at times but these ranchers say it is worth it.

And getting together at the Texas Ranch Rodeo is a definite benefit.

Ranch Roundup continues Saturday, July 16, at 9 a.m. with the festival and trade show at the MPEC exhibit hall.

If you want to see arena competitions for the ranch hands, events start at 7 p.m. at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.