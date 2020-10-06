Texas Ranger: Woman took off clothes for alleged medical researcher

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Henrietta man is charged with posing as a medical researcher to get women to take their clothes off so he could examine them.

Texas Rangers charged Anthony Benedict, 33, with compelling prostitution by force, threat, coercion or fraud.

One case involved a woman who told Clay County deputies she went to Benedict’s house in Henrietta when he told her he would pay her $100 if she would participate in a medical program.

She said he told her to remove all her clothing and then he performed a physical exam.

The woman became suspicious and said she did some research and came to the conclusion it was not legitimate, and contacted authorities.

A Texas Ranger conducted additional interviews and said a third victim in Wichita County said Benedict came to her home and paid her $50 for participating in training for medical students and submitting to a nude exam.