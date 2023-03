OLNEY, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an 8-month-old in Olney.

According to the Olney Police Department, a call came in around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Police said the infant was transported to Olney Hamilton Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The infant’s body was sent for autopsy, and the autopsy is being performed Thursday morning to determine the cause of death.

