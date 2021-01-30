Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Baylor Co.

BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Baylor County, in which a homicide suspect was shot and killed.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, Baylor County law enforcement officers located a murder suspect from Lubbock County, Chase Coats, 34.

When officers tried detaining Coats, they said Coats began shooting at officials. Law enforcement returned fire, shooting and killing Coats.

No officers were injured in the shooting. Officials said law enforcement property was damaged.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, officials said Coats was wanted in Lubbock for the Jan. 29 murder of Russel Coats, 54.

Lubbock officials said they found Russel Coats dead inside a residence in Lubbock County with multiple gunshot wounds and after initial investigation officials named Chase Coats the suspect.