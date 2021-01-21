Texas Rangers investigation ‘slow-moving’ in fatal truck stop shooting in Quanah

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly one week after a fatal truck stop shooting in Hardeman County, the Texas Rangers have yet to identify the victims or release information about a possible motive.

On the morning of January 15, a shooting at the Love’s Travel Stop on 287 in Quanah left one dead and another hospitalized. When Hardeman County deputies arrived, DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said they saw two subjects with apparent gunshot wounds in the car in the front of the truck stop.

A black female, who appeared to be the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene and the male passenger was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

On Thursday, Buesing said the female had not been positively identified. The male passenger remains in critical condition in Lubbock and is unavailable for questioning by law enforcement at this time, Buesing said.

When asked about what possibly led to the shooting or the names of those involved, Buesing said Texas Rangers were advised to not release any names at this point and called the investigation “slow-moving.”