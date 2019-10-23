Texas Rangers launch inquiry in possible procurement law violations by City of Bowie officials

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The  Bowie News reports the Texas Rangers are conducting an inquiry into allegations that City of Bowie officials may have violated the Texas municipal procurement laws in connection with the 2018 remodeling of the new city customer service center.

The article stated that Texas Rangers were in Bowie this past week interviewing City Manager Bert Cunningham, along with the local contractors who worked on the remodeling of the former motor bank. A subpoena also was served to the city to obtain related documents.

When Bowie News reached out for a comment a spokesman for the Rangers said, “They can’t release any information at this time as it is still under investigation.”

There was also no information available on who may have contacted the Rangers with the allegations.

City Manager Bert Cunningham confirmed to The Bowie News he had been interviewed by the Rangers.

Cunningham said he feels like they did things properly, adding if they had bundled together some of the unexpected projects like making the ramp compliant with federal laws they could have “exposure,”  but that was not the way it was done.

Texas Rangers said they could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

