Texas rent relief program offers help for area landlords and renters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local organizations are spreading the word about a statewide program in Texas to assist renters struggling to avoid eviction and landlords who have not received rent payments because of the eviction moratorium.

Some $1.3 billion in emergency assistance is available through the Texas Rent Relief Program. The funds were allocated through the Coronavirus Relief Bill passed by Congress and are designed to reduce evictions by covering rent and utility expenses starting as far back as March 2020.

A number of Wichita Falls area residents and landlords have received assistance through the program, but many more are eligible.

As a result, local nonprofit and government leaders are coming together to mount an awareness campaign to inform those eligible that now is the time to apply.

Steve Sparks, CEO at Wichita Falls Faith Mission, is leading the push to get the word out.

“The problem is many renters and landlords who could benefit from the program either don’t know about it

or don’t know how to apply,” Sparks said. “This group is working to provide clear and concise information and access to get folks in the pipeline for approval before eviction cases get in the court system.”

The moratorium on evictions in Texas has been a moving target recently, due to the increasing

number of new Covid cases in the state. However, Sparks says those facing possible eviction

should not wait.

“When the money is gone, it’s gone,” he said. “That’s why it’s important for people

in North Texas to act now by completing an application through the Texas Rent Relief website at

www.TexasRentRelief.com.”

For tenants and landlords needing help to complete the application, in-person appointments will be

available on August 17 and August 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Applicants may schedule an appointment by calling (940) 723-5542.

Callers must provide an email address to receive a checklist of needed items to bring to the appointment. If callers reach an answering machine, please indicate the call is related to Texas Rent Relief, so the message can be relayed appropriately.

For more about the program, visit the website or call 1-833-9TX-RENT. Information is available in

multiple languages.

Renters and landlords may also contact the following for more information on the program.