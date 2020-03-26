Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary, bonus to pay front-line workers during coronavirus pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Roadhouse’s CEO is giving up his salary and bonuses this year to help employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to MarketWatch, the move affects W. Kent Taylor’s pay from March 18 through Jan. 7, 2021. His base salary and bonus will instead go to front-line workers during that time.

Taylor has a base salary of $525,000 and earned total compensation of $1.3 million in 2018, according to Louisville Business First.

MarketWatch also reported that Texas Roadhouse will suspend its dividend in an effort to conserve cash during the pandemic.

In a message on the chain’s website, Taylor said Texas Roadhouse locations would remain open for To-Go and Curbside services because “restaurants play a vital role in our nation’s food supply, and we are going to help fill the gap where and how we can.”

Texas Roadhouse restaurants are also offering special family packs for order; some have turned their parking lots into drive-thrus in response to prohibitions on offering dine-in meals.

The spirit of service doesn’t stop at the top as the folks at the Wichita Falls branch are providing meal kits for the Texoma public.

The meal kits include two 6-ounce and 8-ounce sirloins, four potatoes, four portions of the vegetable of the day, one dozen frozen rolls, steak seasoning and honey cinnamon butter, a toilet paper roll, a pound of butter and one loaf of texas toast.

Texas Roadhouse began selling the kits on March 24 while supplies last.

People can also purchase other types of cuts of streak including sirloins, NY strip, ribeyes, beef tips and pork chops.

For more information on the meal kits or the butcher shop, call 940-687-7427.