Texas Roadhouse offers free lunch to veterans, active military members

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To say ‘thank you’ for their service provided and their dedication to protecting America, Texas Roadhouse officials are offering free lunch to veterans and active, retired and former US military members.

For their 9th annual Veterans Day event, every Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the nation are offering this meal in appreciation for their service.

Military members are welcomed to choose one of the 10 entrees offered on a special Veterans Day menu on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Each year, Texas Roadhouse officials honor the commitment men and women in the armed forces for protecting the nation.

Proof of service includes military, VA cards or discharge papers are required for the free meal.

Participating locations include: