WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can help make a difference for those who were affected by the El Paso shooting by going to Texas Roadhouse Thursday, August 22.

Locations in Wichita Falls and Lawton are just two of the 48 locations inviting the public to a fundraiser to help El Paso shooting victims and their families.

The restaurant will donate 100 percent of today’s profits to the El Paso community foundation.

Wait staff will also be accepting donations.