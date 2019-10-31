Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military invited for free lunch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy free lunch on Monday, November 11.

Texas Roadhouse appreciates the men and women of our armed forces. Each year, they honor their commitment to protecting our nation by hosting a free lunch for all active and retired military.

For the ninth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of our armed forces.

All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from our special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch.

Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

The free lunch will be held on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.