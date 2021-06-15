Texas Room newest addition to Wichita Falls Public Library

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Library Advisory Board officials are celebrating the newest addition to the Wichita Falls Public Library.

Mayor Stephen Santellana cut the ribbon on the Texas Room. An area where visitors can find reference material dating all the way back to the year 1852. All dedicated to preserving the history of Texas and the southwest.

Reasons why Mayor Santellana says he anticipates more people stopping by the library just to check out the history on display.

“Once word gets out and people start looking at what they actually have in there, these aren’t books you can check out but you can look at here in house. Very exciting to see some of the history. I think people once they go in there, they are looking for information and they see some of these books and the information, the wealth of information in these books. I think it’s going to be very exciting,” Santellana said.

Currently, the Texas Room holds over 3,000 volumes of non-fiction nearly 500 biographies and autobiographies and about 150 novels. The Texas Room is now open to the public during library business hours.