Texas sales tax collections rebound during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest sales tax report for Texas showed many cities are making up for previous losses from COVID-19 shutdowns, though others are still taking major hits to their budgets. Sales taxes are the state’s single biggest source of revenue.

For the last quarter, total collections are down about 5.3% compared to last year.

City collections across the state for June sales are about even with last year.

While Wichita Falls’ total for this year is also about even with last year, the June sales were almost 7 1/2 percent higher than June last year.

Iowa Park and Burkburnett both saw big increases in June and are also running higher for the entire year. Electra is down for the year but saw a rise in June.

Bowie saw an almost 20% jump in sales tax revenue from June last year, while Vernon saw less dramatic increases.

The state comptroller’s office says a big portion of the increased sales were through online business, as more people opted to shop at home.

Hotel taxes are significantly off pace from last year, down 42% in July compared to last year.