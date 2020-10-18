Texas sees higher sales in hunting, fishing licenses in 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pandemic hasn’t stopped the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses in the state of Texas.

According to Wichita County game warden Dillan Conley, the number of combination hunt and fishing licenses sold has increased by more than 50,000 since last year.

Fishing licenses sales have also increased by more than 70,000.

Conley said people staying home during quarantine and wanting to get out of the house may be a leading cause in the rise in license sales.

“Just more people getting out in the great outdoors wanting to experience stuff, experience something new,” Conley said. “With COVID having trapped everyone inside for such a long period of time, now they’re wanting to get out and enjoy it.”

Of the 44 different licenses and permits available with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, only seven categories saw a drop in purchases.

You can get these licenses at retailers like Academy, Walmart, Marksmen and High Caliber Gun Range.