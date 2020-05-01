Texas sees lowest statewide gas prices since 2009

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Texas’s statewide average gas prices are the lowest they have been since January of 2009.

The average hasn’t been below $1.50 since then and is now right on the mark.

This time last year, Wichitans were paying $2.59 per gallon, now, the AAA weekend gas watch list shows Wichita Falls’ average at $1.47 on the last day of April.

Officials with AAA Texas also say you may see even lower prices in the future due to COVID-19’s effect on gas prices.

“Right now in Wichita Falls we’re looking at about a $1.47 on average, of course you’re going to see prices lower than that,” AAA Texas corporate spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “But right now we’re seeing that because demand is so low due to COVID-19 obliterating the demand for gasoline.”

