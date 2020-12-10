Texas Senate District 30 candidates let voters know where they stand on key issues as early voting begins

One Wichita Falls mayoral candidate and one representative from a Senate District 30 candidate’s campaign spoke at the Wichita Falls Tea Party meeting.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting is underway as Texomans head back to the polls to cast their ballot in a run-off election between state representative Drew Springer and a Dallas salon owner.

Both candidates are vying for the Texas Senate District 30 seat vacated by Pat Fallon after his recent election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

One thing is for sure, voters can expect a rough and tumble race to the finish line.

With only 10 days left until the Texas Senate run-off election for District 30, State Representative Drew Springer and Shelley Luther are making sure voters know where they stand on the issues.

Especially when it comes to the Governor Abbott’s response to COVID-19.

“I think he should have called a special session. I think we should have been able to represent our districts,” Representative Springer said. “I disagree with, ‘you have a boutique that sells fire retardant clothes but Walmart is open.'”

Despite receiving Governor Abbott’s endorsement, Springer said more should have been done to keep businesses like Shelley Luther’s hair salon open.

“I have challenges with him on that. I know his heart is in the right place but having said that I’ve also filed a bill that would take his executive powers and any other governor’s executive powers away during the next disaster that we would have that would continue more than seven days,” Representative Springer said.

Luther decided to run for the state senate seat after being jailed for opening her business against the governor’s orders.

“I believe in personal responsibility,” Luther said. “I don’t feel like it’s the government’s job to protect us. They’re there to protect our rights only.”

Her campaign quickly gained steam and ended up winning the September special election by just 115 votes.

Since then, Representative Springer and Luther have gone on the attack, each alleging that the other isn’t a ‘true conservative’ who will bring change to the Texas legislature.

“I’m not running on the fact that I want to just go down and say no and shake things up and pick fights with everybody,” Representative Springer said. “That’s not what this district wants. That’s not what this district needs.”

But according to Luther, shaking things up is exactly what is needed in Austin.

“There has been a Republican platform that has been ignored for several years and I want to go in there and go straight for it,” Luther said. “Abolish abortion. Constitutional carry. Lessening the government power. And not ignoring. Not go back to my constituents and tell them I’m doing something when I’m not.”

When it comes to election security, both candidates say that voters should have confidence in voting procedures in Texas.

In a statement released today, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that he is not endorsing a candidate for Texas Senate District 30 saying that the people of that district will decide which candidate is the best person to represent them in the Texas legislature.