Texas senator visits military families

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas U.S. senator is helping the families of those who serve our country bring in the holiday season in a positive way.

“I miss him so much,” Davin Stokes said.

An emotional sentiment from the son of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Stokes, who is about five months into a 12-month deployment at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. This is the second time Angie Stokes has been without her husband during the holidays and said it gets tough.

“There are definitely memories we make that we would love to share with him,” Stokes said. “Activities that we go do that he’s not apart of and vice-versa. He goes out and does things that we’re not apart of. That’s really hard because we spend all of our time trying to build memories as a family and when part of your family is gone, you know we try to include him the best we can.”

Texas Sen. John Cornyn drove to Sheppard Air Force Base to meet with military families, like the Stokes’, to gift them with Thanksgiving turkeys provided by the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee. Cornyn comes from a military family himself, as his father served in the air force as a pilot in World War II. He said this is just another way of saying thank you for all they do.

“I think saying thank you goes a long way,” Cornyn said. “Trying to remember with them the importance of their loved one’s service to the military and to our country. This is not about serving yourself, this is about serving others.”

This act of generosity is something Angie said she is thankful for.

“It was really a kind thing to do,” Angie said. “We know we are not alone but sometimes when somebody will take time to acknowledge the sacrifice we made or the struggles we might be going through, it means a lot. Because a lot of times we struggle in silence I guess.”

Hopefully, this kind gesture makes their Thanksgiving one to remember.

Angie also said they are going to do Thanksgiving breakfast this year so they’ll have to figure out how to incorporate the turkey.