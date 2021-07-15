Texas Six-Man All-Star Games in Wichita Falls making history with first all-female officiating crew

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas high school football history will be made Saturday, July 17 at Memorial Stadium where the state’s first all-female officiating crew has been assigned to the Six-Man Division 1 All-Star football game.

The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau along with BSN Sports is hosting the Annual Texas Six-Man All-Star Games this weekend, with a girls and boys basketball game and two football games.

Never in the history of Texas high school football has an all-female crew officiated a game.

According to the Texas Association of Sports Officials, “The crew has over 200 games combined as well as collegiate and semi-professional football officiating experience.”

The milestone achievement has garnered so much attention that “Fox & Friends”, which airs on the Fox News Channel, will be interviewing the officials live during their Saturday morning broadcast on July, 17.

Admission is $5 per person and children ages six and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the gates.

The schedule of games is as follows:

Friday, July 16, 2021

Six-Man Division II East vs. West All-Star Football Game – 7:30 p.m. kickoff – Memorial Stadium

Saturday, July 17, 2021