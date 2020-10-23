Texas State Sen. Charles Perry to host Wilbarger Co. town hall meeting

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas State Senator Charles Perry wants to hear from his constituents on how he can best advocate for them in the legislature during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Perry will host a town hall meeting in Vernon on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Orbison Park Pavilion from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to discuss the upcoming 87th legislative session and answer questions from the community.

The 87th legislative session begins on Jan. 12, 2021. Senator Perry chairs the committee for Water and Rural Affairs and is the Vice-Chair of the Health and Human Services committee. He also sits on the Senate committees for agriculture, criminal justice, finance, transportation and redistricting.