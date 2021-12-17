Texas surpasses pre-pandemic employment level

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Workforce Commission Friday announced the Texas labor market has reached 12,998,200 total nonagricultural jobs in November 2021, surpassing the previous pre-pandemic employment high of 12,970,000 jobs in February 2020.

Gov. Abbott and TWC also announced Texas added 75,100 total nonagricultural jobs in November, marking gains in 18 of the last 19 months.

In addition, the unemployment rate in Texas has fallen to 5.2%, a decrease of 0.2% from October 2021.

Texas has added a total of 698,700 jobs since November 2020.

“By reaching nearly 13 million jobs last month, Texas has surpassed our pre-pandemic employment levels — a remarkable achievement and testament to our welcoming business climate and strong workforce,” Gov. Abbott said. “We will continue to unleash the full might of our economy, attract new business investments, and ensure a more prosperous future for all who call Texas home.”

Bryan Daniel, chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, said the job creation in Texas shows just how strong the state’s economy is.

“The Lone Star State continues to create opportunities for Texans to succeed and TWC has many resources to help both employers and job seekers find success in our state,” Daniel said.

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.