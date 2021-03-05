Texas Thaw Car show, drag race bringing speed and race sounds to WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If extreme speeds and noise and smell of burning rubber that can only be found at the race track sounds more like your kind of fun, get out to FM 369 Saturday.

The Texas Thaw Car Show and drag race burned off to a great start Friday night at Wichita Raceway Park and it’s all picking back up Saturday.

Texas Thaw events involve pre-1973 vehicles like dragsters, funny cars, gassers, super stocks, and mini-bikes.

There will also be a wheelie contest and much more starting back up Saturday morning.

“Spectators the gates open at 10 o’clock. The car show will be started also at 10 o’clock. So you can start coming out at 8 o’clock to get set up. So we’ll be all, all day long tomorrow.”

The drag strip sits next to the monarch motor speedway circle track and racing’s going to continue until tomorrow night,” David Hutson said.

If you’d like to attend, tickets are $5 for spectators and kids ages 12 and under get in free.